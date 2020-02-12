Netanyahu rejects U.N. report on companies involved with settlements

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday denounced a long-delayed U.N. report listing companies that have business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“The U.N. Human Rights Council is a biased and uninfluential body,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Instead of dealing with human rights this body is trying to blacken Israel’s name. We reject any such attempt in the strongest terms and with disgust.”

