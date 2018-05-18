Israel keeps Gaza residents 'caged in a toxic slum': U.N.'s Zeid

GENEVA (Reuters) - Israel has systematically deprived Palestinians of their human rights, with 1.9 million in Gaza “caged in a toxic slum from birth to death”, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein of Jordan speaks during a news conference at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Opening a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council that could set up a commission of inquiry into recent violence, Zeid sharply criticized Israel, saying its security forces had killed 60 Palestinians last Monday alone.

“Nobody has been made safer by the horrific events of the past week,” he said. “End the occupation, and the violence and insecurity will largely disappear.”