Palestinians gather near the remains of a building that was completely destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Kuwait and Bolivia asked the United Nations Security Council to meet behind closed-doors on Tuesday over the latest violence in Gaza, diplomats said.

Palestinian militant groups in Gaza said on Tuesday they would halt cross-border attacks immediately if Israel did the same after the most serious exchanges of aerial fire since a seven-week war in 2014.