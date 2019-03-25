U.N. chief concerned by Israel, Gaza developments, urges restraint

FILE PHOTO: U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the opening of the Second High-level United Nations Conference on South-South Cooperation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “gravely concerned” by the recent developments in Israel and the Gaza Strip and urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“Today’s firing of a rocket from Gaza towards Israel is a serious and unacceptable violation. We are aware of the latest reports of firing on Gaza,” Dujarric said. “We continue to work with Egypt and all concerned parties to try to de-escalate the situation.”