GAZA (Reuters) - The United Nations agency dealing with Palestinian refugees said on Thursday it would open its schools in the Middle East as scheduled this month despite a deficit caused by a U.S. funding cut.

FILE PHOTO: Palestinians pass by the gate of an UNRWA-run school in Nablus in the occupied West Bank August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

In a statement, UNRWA said half a million students will return to the 711 schools on time “because it is crucial to protect the fundamental right to education for Palestinian refugee girls and boys”.