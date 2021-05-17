U.S. working 'intensively' to bring Israeli-Palestinian violence to an end - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a news conference following meetings at the Danish Foreign Ministry, Eigtved's Warehouse, in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 17, 2021. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged all parties in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians to protect civilians and said the United States is working intensively to an end to the violence.

“We have been working around the clock through diplomatic channels to try to bring an end to the conflict,” Blinken said at a joint briefing with Denmark’s foreign minister in Copenhagen.

The fighting entered a second week on Monday as Israel bombed targets in Gaza and Palestinian militants fired rocket barrages at Israeli cities.

Gaza health officials put the Palestinian death toll since the hostilities flared at 198, including 58 children and 34 women. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children, Israeli authorities say.

“The United States remains greatly concerned by the escalating violence. Hundreds of people killed or injured, including children being pulled from the rubble,” he said.

“We are ready to lend support if the parties (...) seek a ceasefire,” Blinken said.

Blinken said Israel has the right to defend itself, but said he had been alarmed that journalists and medical workers had been put at risk, in particular after Israel on Saturday destroyed a tower block in Gaza housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media.

The United States has requested additional details from Israel regarding the attack, Blinken said.