Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say Trump's Middle East peace plan will fail

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that Washington’s long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan was doomed to fail and that the Palestinian resistance movement would respond firmly to those who proposed such deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump has touted the plan as the “deal of the century” but Palestinian officials have already spurned it, believing it will be heavily biased in favor of Israel.

Trump’s team, headed by his Middle East adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, is set to unveil the plan at an international investment conference in Bahrain in late June.

The Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by Tasnim news agency that the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was “withdrawal of Zionists from the occupied lands, and return of Palestinian refugees to hold free elections”.

Any other plan would fail, the statement said, adding that “fighters in the Islamic Resistance Movement of Palestine will firmly respond to those who proposed the deal of the century.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was also cited by state television as saying the Trump plan would fail.

Opposition to Israel is a touchstone of belief for Shi’ite-led Iran. It backs Palestinian and Lebanese Islamist militant groups opposed to peace with Israel, which Tehran refuses to recognize.

President Hassan Rouhani said in remarks carried by state television on Wednesday that the deal of the century “would in reality be a bankruptcy of the century for those who proposed it.”

Israel, the United States and its chief Sunni Arab ally Saudi Arabia accuse Iran of fomenting tension in the Middle East and of sponsoring terrorism. This is denied by Tehran.