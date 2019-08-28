Netanyahu says he expects U.S. peace plan 'very soon' after Israel's Sept. 17 election

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he expects the United States will release its long-delayed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan shortly after Israel’s Sept 17 election.

“This evening we learned that President Trump’s ‘deal of century’ would be published and presented to the world after the election,” he told a campaign rally following an announcement by White House envoy Jason Greenblatt. “I can reasonably estimate that it will happen very soon after the election.”