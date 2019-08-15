U.S. House Speaker Pelosi urges Israel to reverse decision to block lawmakers' visit

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivers a speech during a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jessica Orellana

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday Israel’s decision to block a visit to the country by Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib was “deeply disappointing” and called on it to reverse the move.

“Israel’s denial of entry to Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar is a sign of weakness, and beneath the dignity of the great state of Israel,” Pelosi said. The two lawmakers have backed the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement.