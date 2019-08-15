Senate Democratic leader urges Israel to reverse ban on lawmakers' visit

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks to reporters on Capitol in Washington, U.S., August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli officials should reverse their decision to block a visit by two U.S. Democratic lawmakers — Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar — who have been critical of the country, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Schumer said in a statement on Thursday.

“It will only hurt the U.S.-Israeli relationship and support for Israel in America,” Schumer wrote. “No democratic society should fear an open debate. Many strong supporters of Israel will be deeply disappointed in this decision, which the Israeli government should reverse.”