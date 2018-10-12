FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Israeli court upholds ban on entry by U.S. student

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli court on Friday upheld the barring of an American student from the country over her alleged activities in support of an international boycott campaign by pro-Palestinian groups.

U.S. student Lara Alqasem (C) appears at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Lara Alqasem, 22, had filed an appeal with Tel Aviv District Court after being refused entry upon flying into Israel last week on a student visa. She has been held in an airport detention center. The court rejected the appeal on Friday.

