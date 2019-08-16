World News
August 16, 2019 / 1:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tlaib will not visit West Bank under Israel's 'oppressive conditions'

1 Min Read

U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib listens to a comment from a constituent during a Town Hall style meeting in Inkster, Michigan, U.S. August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib on Friday said she would not visit her family in the West Bank as planned despite a reprieve by the Israeli government allowing her visit.

“Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in - fighting against racism, oppression & injustice,” Tlaib, a Democrat representing Michigan, said in a series of tweets.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below