FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 9, 2018 / 7:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Gaza situation 'very concerning': U.S. State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is watching developments in Gaza closely and believes the situation is very concerning but said Israel has a right to defend itself, the State Department said on Thursday.

A missile lands as an Israeli aircraft bombs a building in Gaza City August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

“It’s a very concerning situation that has taken place in Gaza,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a news briefing. “Overall, we condemn the launching of missile attacks into Israel and call for an end to the destructive violence.”

Israeli aircraft struck more than 150 targets in Gaza on Wednesday night and early Thursday, and Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets, including a long-range missile, deep into Israel, escalating fighting despite talks on a truce to avert an all-out conflict.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.