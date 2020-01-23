Netanyahu, rival to be in Washington next week to discuss Mideast peace plan -U.S. official

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is due to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his election rival Benny Gantz to Washington next week to discuss a U.S. Middle East peace plan, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

U.S Vice President Mike Pence stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

“In 60 minutes the vice president will officially invite the prime minister to the States next week to discuss regional peace,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Pence was in Jerusalem for a Holocaust memorial conference. The U.S. official spoke while Pence was meeting Netanyahu at the U.S. embassy there.

An Israeli political source said both Netanyahu and Gantz would be invited to Washington to be briefed on President Donald Trump’s long-stalled Middle East peace plan.

A spokesman for Netanyahu did not respond to a request for comment. Gantz’s spokesman declined comment.

The launch of Trump’s plan to end the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has been delayed numerous times since it was first mooted more than two years ago.

Prospects for a breakthrough appear dim.

Netanyahu announced during an election campaign last September that he intends to annex the Jordan Valley, a large swathe of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The election was inconclusive, and Netanyahu must go to the polls again in March for the third time in less than a year.

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 war and Palestinians, who signed interim peace deals with Israel in the 1990s that include security cooperation, seek to make the area part of a future state.

Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014 and Palestinians have called Trump’s proposal dead in the water, even before its publication, citing what they see as his pro-Israel policies.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, has publicly refused to engage politically with the Trump administration. They fear the plan will dash their hopes for an independent state in the occupied West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip - territories Israel captured in 1967.