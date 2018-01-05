FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 9:00 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

U.S. freezes $125 million funds for Palestinian refugees: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has frozen $125 million in funding for a U.N. agency that provides aid to Palestinian refugees, Axios news site reported on Friday, citing three unidentified Western diplomats.

The diplomats said funding, a third of the annual U.S. donation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, was supposed to be delivered by Jan. 1 but was frozen until the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump finishes its review of U.S. aid to the Palestinian Authority, Axios reported.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

