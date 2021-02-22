Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

U.S.'s Blinken stresses two-state solution to Palestinian conflict in call with Israeli minister

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: An Israeli army post is seen next to a concrete wall inside the Israeli farming community of Netiv Haasara, just outside Gaza Strip by the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border February 6, 2021 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart on Monday that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was best for the future of Israel, the U.S. State Department said.

Blinken, in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, “emphasized the Biden administration’s belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state,” the State Department said.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis

