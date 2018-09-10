European states urge Israel not to demolish Bedouin village

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Britain called on Israel not to raze the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank after Israel’s top court on Wednesday cleared the way for its demolition.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the main part of the Palestinian Bedouin encampment of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

“We therefore join High Representative/Vice-President (Federica) Mogherini in reiterating our call to the Israeli government not to go ahead with its plan to demolish the village – including its school – and displace its residents,” the countries said in a joint statement.

“The consequences a demolition and displacement would have on the residents of this community, including their children, as well as on the prospects of the two-state solution would be very serious,” they added.