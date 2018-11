Palestinians look out of their house that was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top decision-making forum ordered the military on Tuesday to keep up attacks on Gaza “as required”, a statement said, indicating they would be calibrated in response to strikes by Palestinian militants.

The security cabinet issued its decision after a six-hour meeting to discuss the surge in cross-border fighting.