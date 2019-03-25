Israel, Hamas agree to truce via Egyptian mediators: Palestinian official

GAZA (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Egypt, a senior Palestinian official told Reuters.

The official, who was familiar with the Egyptian mediation but who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the truce went into effect at 2200 local time (2000 GMT).

“An agreement on a ceasefire was reached between Palestinian factions and Israel upon Egyptian mediation,” the official said.

Hamas TV also reported that a ceasefire agreement had been reached.