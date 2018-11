Israeli armoured personnel carriers (APC) are seen in a field in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

GAZA (Reuters) - The leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas held out the possibility of a Gaza ceasefire on Tuesday but said Israel should first halt its attacks.

“Should the Occupation (Israel) stop its aggression a return to the ceasefire understandings will be possible,” Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement.