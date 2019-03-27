One Palestinian killed as West Bank protesters clash with Israeli troops

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian volunteer paramedic Sajed Mezher was killed by Israeli troops, during his funeral in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

BIRZEIT, West Bank (Reuters) - About 150 Palestinian students threw firebombs and rocks at Israeli soldiers who responded with tear gas and rubber-coated metal bullets in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday after an Israeli raid on their university.

Also on Wednesday, a 17-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli troops during clashes with stone-throwers in Dheisha refugee camp near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, an ambulance service official said.

He identified the victim as a volunteer wearing a paramedic uniform. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

The West Bank violence took place after two days of cross-border fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the Gaza area.

In the university unrest, three protesters were wounded by rubber bullets and two were treated for tear gas inhalation, ambulance crews said. There were no reports of Israeli casualties.

The protest broke out after Israeli forces, in a night-time raid on Tuesday, arrested three students at Birzeit University. Pro-Hamas activists at the school said the three identified with the Islamist group.

The military said that overnight it had detained 11 Palestinians in the West Bank suspected of what it termed terrorist activity but gave no specifics.