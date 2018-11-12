Israel bombs Hamas TV station in Gaza after warning shots

GAZA (Reuters) - The Israeli military bombed the studios of Hamas’s television station in the Gaza Strip on Monday after launching at least five non-exploding missiles nearby as warnings to evacuate, Palestinian officials and witnesses said.
There was no immediate word of any casualties in the air strike on Al-Aqsa Television, which followed a surge in cross-border fighting between militants led by Hamas, the enclave’s dominant Islamist group, and Israel.
Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by William Maclean