World News
November 12, 2018 / 7:16 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Israel bombs Hamas TV station in Gaza after warning shots

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - The Israeli military bombed the studios of Hamas’s television station in the Gaza Strip on Monday after launching at least five non-exploding missiles nearby as warnings to evacuate, Palestinian officials and witnesses said.

There was no immediate word of any casualties in the air strike on Al-Aqsa Television, which followed a surge in cross-border fighting between militants led by Hamas, the enclave’s dominant Islamist group, and Israel.

Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.