Car rams into Israeli soldiers in West Bank, attackers shot: military

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinians drove a car into several Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Monday and the three attackers were shot by troops, the military said.

Two of the assailants were “neutralized” after they “ran over a number of soldiers” and the third was slightly injured, the military said in a statement. Israeli media reports said two of the attackers were dead.

The military did not immediately comment on the condition of the soldiers hit by the vehicle, some 10 km (six miles) northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

Palestinians, many of them individuals without known associations with militant groups, carried out a wave of car-ramming attacks in the West Bank in late 2015 and 2016, but the frequency of such incidents has since decreased.

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek to establish a state there and in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.