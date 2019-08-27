Explosions hit Gaza police checkpoints, two dead: officials

Palestinians check the scene following an explosion in Gaza City August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

GAZA (Reuters) - Explosions hit two police checkpoints in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing two officers and wounding several other Palestinians, the Hamas-run interior ministry said, declaring a state of emergency after the blasts.

A spokesman for the Israeli military said he knew of no involvement by Israel in the back-to-back incidents in Gaza city at a time of simmering cross-border confrontations with Hamas, the Palestinian enclave’s ruling Islamists.

The first blast destroyed a motorcycle as it passed a police checkpoint with two riders aboard, witnesses said. Two policemen were killed and a third Palestinian wounded. It was not immediately clear if the riders were among the casualties.

The second explosion, less than an hour later, wounded several people at a police checkpoint elsewhere in the city, the interior ministry said. The ministry declared a state of emergency throughout Gaza, putting security forces on alert.

Hamas, which took over Gaza in a 2007 civil war with the forces of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, has at times faced internal opposition from more stringent Islamist militants aligned with al Qaeda or Islamic State.