Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian attacker: army

Israeli soldiers run near the scene of an incident near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian attacker who tried to run them over with a car in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the military said.

No Israelis were hurt in the car-ramming attack near a Jewish settlement, the military said in a statement.

“In response, the troops fired and neutralized the assailant,” it said.

Palestinian officials had no immediate comment.

Tension has risen in recent weeks with Israel saying it hopes to move ahead with a plan to extend sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, territory Palestinians want for their own independent state.

Palestinians have vehemently opposed such a move.