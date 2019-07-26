Israeli troops kill Palestinian at Gaza border protest: medics

Palestinian demonstrators protest against the Israeli demolitions of Palestinian homes as an Israeli police vehicle is seen, in the village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian on Friday afternoon during weekly protests along the border with Israel, Gaza health officials said.

Thousands of Palestinian gathered along the frontier, and the Israeli army said some in the crowd hurled explosive devices and grenades toward the border fence separating Gaza from Israel in the southern Gaza Strip.

One military vehicle was reported damaged, though no soldiers were hurt.

A military spokeswoman said troops responded with riot dispersal means and opened fire in accordance with standard operating procedures.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said one Palestinian was killed and 40 others were wounded throughout the day.

It was the first fatality in a few weeks, with Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations working to keep the border calm.

Gaza officials say about 210 Palestinians have been killed since the weekly protests began more than a year ago. In that time an Israeli soldier was also shot dead by a Palestinian sniper along the frontier and another was killed during an undercover raid into Gaza.