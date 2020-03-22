World News
March 22, 2020 / 11:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Israeli troops kill Palestinian hurling rocks at cars on highway: army

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian who was hurling rocks at Israeli cars driving on a highway in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the military said.

Palestinian health officials identified the deceased as a 32-year-old man.

“Troops spotted a number of suspects hurling rocks at Israeli vehicles driving on the highway,” the military said in a statement, adding that they opened fire to prevent more cars from being hit.

A picture released by the military showed a car with its windshield smashed by a large rock. It did not say whether the driver was injured.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below