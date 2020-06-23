Israeli troops kill Palestinian who attempted car-ramming in West Bank: police

Israeli forces check the scene of a Palestinian ramming attack at an Israeli military checkpoint near the town of Abu Dis in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police on Tuesday shot and killed a Palestinian who they said tried to run over an officer with his car in the occupied West Bank.

The officer was lightly injured in the incident, a police spokesman said, which took place at an Israeli military checkpoint near the town of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem.

Palestinian officials had no immediate comment.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet due on July 1 to begin discussing annexation of the West Bank, territory Israel captured in a 1967 war and that Palestinians seek for a state.

Palestinians vehemently oppose the annexation plan, as do most world powers.