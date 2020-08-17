World News
August 17, 2020 / 7:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Man stabs Israeli cop, is shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City: police

1 Min Read

Israeli security personnel secure an entrance to Jerusalem's Old City following a suspected stabbing attack, according to Israeli police August 17, 2020 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A knife-wielding man wounded an Israeli policeman in the Old City of Jerusalem and was shot dead by an officer on Monday, a police spokesman said.

The slain man’s identity was not immediately clear, the spokesman said.

The Old City and other parts of East Jerusalem, which Palestinians want for a future state, have seen sporadic Palestinian street attacks on Israelis since U.S.-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014.

Video footage circulated on social media, and which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed a man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s wearing a surgical mask and lying motionless in an alley as an Israeli policeman pointed a pistol at him.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Peter Graff

