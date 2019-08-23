One Israeli killed and two injured in bomb attack near settlement: ambulance

Israeli forces gather at the scene of an attack near the Jewish settlement of Dolev in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - One Israeli was killed and two injured in a Palestinian attack near a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Israeli medical officials said.

The Israeli military said an Israeli father and his two children came under attack from Palestinians using an improvised explosive device (IED) while visiting a spring near the settlement of Dolev on Friday morning.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service later confirmed that one of the three, a 17-year-old girl, died from her wounds at the scene.

An MDA spokesman said a 46-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were evacuated by military helicopter to a hospital in Jerusalem after being treated by paramedics. Their condition was described as “serious”. The military said it was being treated as a terrorist attack.

The hilly central region of the West Bank around Dolev is studded with olive groves and orchards and is popular with hikers.

The area saw clashes last year between Palestinians and Israelis over settlement expansions, as Palestinian villagers complained that settlers were trying to take over land, including water sources.

On Friday morning the Israeli military quickly cordoned off the area around Ein Bobin spring near the Palestinian village of Deir Ibzi’, while soldiers blocked roads and searched the area.

The natural water source was named Danny Spring by Israelis after an Israeli student, Danny Gonen, was killed there in 2015. That attack was claimed by a group claiming to be affiliated with the Islamist group Hamas.