GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.N.- and Egyptian-mediated talks on a deal to tamp down tensions between Israel and the Gaza Strip are in “advanced stages,” a senior member of the Palestinian enclave’s dominant Islamist Hamas group said on Wednesday.

Israeli soldiers walk around on the Israeli side near the border line between Israel and the Gaza Strip July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The remarks were echoed by a top Israeli lawmaker, who predicted a possible breakthrough after four months of confrontations and clashes that stirred mutual threats of war.