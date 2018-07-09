FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Israel says closing Gaza's main trade terminal in anti-Hamas crackdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is closing the Gaza Strip’s main commercial crossing in a crackdown against the Palestinian enclave’s dominant Hamas Islamists, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

“We will crack down immediately on the Hamas regime in the Gaza Strip. In a significant move, we will today shut down the Kerem Shalom (border) crossing. There will be additional steps. I am not detailing them,” he told his parliamentary faction in broadcast remarks.

