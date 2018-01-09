Israeli dead in suspected West Bank Palestinian shooting attack

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A suspected Palestinian gunman killed an Israeli motorist in a shooting in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israeli military and medical officials said.

The dead Israeli, a resident of a settlement outpost near the Palestinian city of Nablus, was shot in his car, the head of Israel’s ambulance service, Magen David Adom, told Army Radio. The hospital confirmed his death.

A military spokeswoman said troops were searching for the suspects.

Tensions in the region have risen since U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Dec 6 in which he recognized disputed Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Trump’s reversal of decades of U.S. policy enraged Palestinians, who seek to create an independent state including Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Middle East War and annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally. It says the entire city is its eternal, indivisible capital.

Trump’s announcement sparked protests and violent clashes in the West Bank and along the Israel-Gaza border.

U.S.-led Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2014. A bid by Trump’s administration to restart them has shown no real signs of progress. Vice President Mike Pence is due to visit the region from Jan. 20 to 23.