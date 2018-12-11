Israeli officers kill suspected Palestinian attacker: police

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian driver who they said tried to ram his vehicle into a group of officers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the man’s death, but gave no further details of the incident near the city of Hebron.

“A suspect Palestinian drove his vehicle at a security vehicle and them attempted to drive into border police officers who were securing the area. They responded to the threat at the scene and opened fire at the vehicle,” spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

In a separate incident in the West Bank, police said they arrested a second Palestinian driver whom they suspected had tried to run over troops.

On Sunday a suspected Palestinian gunman wounded six Israelis in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop next to a West Bank Jewish settlement.

Israeli troops have been carrying out searches and raids in Palestinian towns and villages in recent days, including on the offices of the official Wafa news agency in Ramallah. Clashes have broken out in some areas between Palestinians throwing stones and Israeli soldiers firing teargas.

Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2014. The Palestinians hope to establish an independent state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip - territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.