GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli tank shelling of a Hamas site in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed at least two militants, the group’s armed wing and health officials said.

A relative of a Palestinian Hamas militant who was killed in Israeli tank shelling, reacts at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The Israeli military said it had retaliated against gunfire aimed at its troops by militants. “An IDF tank targeted the post from which the shots were fired,” the military said.