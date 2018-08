GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian and wounded at least 220 others at protests on the Gaza border on Friday, a Gaza hospital official said.

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinian demonstrators as they run during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The official said that a 25-year-old man had been killed and that of the 220 hurt, 90 suffered wounds as a result of live fire.

At least 156 Palestinians have been killed in the protests and one Israeli soldier was shot dead by a sniper in Gaza.