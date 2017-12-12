FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two dead in Gaza blast, Israeli military denies it carried out an attack
#World News
December 12, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in 16 minutes

Two dead in Gaza blast, Israeli military denies it carried out an attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants riding on a motorcycle in Gaza were killed in an explosion on Tuesday, health officials said. Israel’s military denied accounts by local residents that they were killed in an air strike.

Members of Palestinian Hamas security forces survey the scene of an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Violence along the Israel-Gaza border has flared since U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition last week of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the Israeli military’s demolition on Sunday of a cross-border tunnel it said was dug by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the small coastal enclave.

On Monday, Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted a rocket fired by militants in Gaza. Shortly afterward, Israel responded with tank fire and air strikes targeting positions of Hamas.

After the explosion on Tuesday that killed the two militants, an Israeli military statement said: “Contrary to Palestinian reports ... the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) did not attack in the northern Gaza Strip.”

In recent years Israel has largely refrained from carrying out so-called “targeted killings” of militants in the enclave in an apparent attempt to avoid heightening tensions along the Gaza border. Some of those targeted were attacked from the air while traveling in cars or on motorcycles.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Jeffrey Heller in Jerusalem; editing by Mark Heinrich

