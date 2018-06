WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda signed on Wednesday changes in the Holocaust law, removing jail penalties for suggesting the nation was complicit in Nazi crimes, the presidential chancellery said.

Earlier on Wednesday, in an unexpected u-turn, parliament introduced the changes in an emergency session, hours after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked it to amend the four-month-old law that had angered the United States and Israel.