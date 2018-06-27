Poland's lower house of Parliament approves Holocaust law changes

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s lower house of Parliament voted on Wednesday to remove jail penalties for suggesting the nation was complicit in crimes against Jews from a Holocaust law that angered the United States and Israel.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during debate about Holocaust bill at lower house of Parliament in Warsaw, Poland June 27, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked parliament to amend the law on Wednesday morning - an unexpected announcement that came as his ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) seeks to bolster security ties with Washington and faces heightened scrutiny from the EU.