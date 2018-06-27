Poland's lower house of Parliament approves Holocaust law changes

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s lower house of Parliament voted on Wednesday to remove jail penalties for suggesting the nation was complicit in crimes against Jews from a Holocaust law that angered the United States and Israel.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked parliament to amend the law on Wednesday morning - an unexpected announcement that came as his ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) seeks to bolster security ties with Washington and faces heightened scrutiny from the EU.
Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Peter Graff