Middle East & Africa

Iran says Israel's policy will not change with new government - ISNA

Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister-designate, gestures at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a special session whereby a confidence vote will be held to approve and swear-in a new coalition government, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran does not expect Israeli foreign and security policy to change under its new government, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, according to ISNA news agency, a day after Israel’s parliament ended Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run as prime minister.

“Iran’s enemies are gone and powerful Iran is still here. I don’t think Israel’s policies will change with the new government,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

