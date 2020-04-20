World News
April 20, 2020 / 4:37 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu, rival Gantz sign unity government deal: joint statement

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz signed an agreement on Monday to form an emergency coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock.

Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White party issued a joint statement saying they had signed a unity deal, which follows elections in April and September 2019 and on March 2 in which neither won a governing majority in parliament.

Israeli media reported they would take turns as prime minister, with Netanyahu going first.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below