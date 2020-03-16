Israel's president tasks Netanyahu rival Gantz with forming government

FILE PHOTO: Leader of Blue and White party, Benny Gantz looks on after voting at a polling station in Israel's national election in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main political rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, received an official mandate on Monday from Israel’s president to try to form the country’s next government.

“I give you my word, I will do all in my ability to establish within a few days as broad and patriotic a government as possible,” Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party, said in a ceremony next to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Gantz has the support of 61 of parliament’s 120 legislators. But the path to unseating Netanyahu could still prove difficult, and a unity government with the veteran leader has been widely mooted.