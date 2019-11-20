Third Israeli election looms as Netanyahu challenger fails to form government

FILE PHOTO: A combination picture shows leader of Blue and White party, Benny Gantz in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel September 17, 2019, Avigdor Lieberman, head of Yisrael Beitenu party in Tel Aviv, Israel September 5, 2019 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun, Nir Elias, Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel moved closer toward holding its third election in less than a year on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main challenger failed to form a government.

Benny Gantz’s announcement that he would not meet a midnight deadline - following Netanyahu’s own failure to do so - plunged the country even deeper into political deadlock at a time of spiraling security and economic concerns.

For Netanyahu, not securing a fifth term as prime minister -or, alternatively, a rotating premiership with Gantz in a proposed unity coalition - may increase his vulnerability to possible indictment on corruption charges that he denies.

Gantz, a centrist former armed forces chief under Netanyahu, sought in a speech announcing his failed coalition talks to cast the conservative prime minister as responsible for the turmoil.

“The people of Israel need a leadership of vision and not a leadership of immunity,” Gantz said, alluding to efforts by Netanyahu’s Likud party to pass laws that might protect him from prosecution.

With Wednesday’s deadline due to expire within hours, a 21-day period will begin in which legislators can nominate any lawmaker, subject to the agreement of at least 61 of parliament’s 120 members and a formal mandate from President Reuven Rivlin, to try to establish a coalition.

Failure to do so automatically triggers an election in 90 days.