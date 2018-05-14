FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israeli soldiers kill seven Palestinians in Gaza protests: Gaza health officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli forces shot and killed at least seven Palestinians during protests on Monday along the Gaza border, Palestinian health officials said.

A female Palestinian demonstrator gestures during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The officials said at least 500 protesters were injured, at least 35 of them by live bullets.

The Israeli military has accused Gaza’s ruling Hamas movement of instigating Palestinians to try to breach Israel’s border fence and said Israeli soldiers use live ammunition to stop them.

Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by William Maclean

