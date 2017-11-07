FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ancient Hebrew manuscripts to go online in Israel-Russia deal
November 7, 2017 / 6:07 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Ancient Hebrew manuscripts to go online in Israel-Russia deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - One of the most treasured collections of ancient Hebrew manuscripts and books will be digitized and available for public view online under an agreement by the state libraries of Russia and Israel announced on Tuesday.

Oren Weinberg (L), director of National Library of Israel, David Blumberg (2nd L), chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Library of Israel, Ziyavudin Magomedov (2nd R), founder of Peri Foundation, and Vladimir Ivanovich Gnezdilov, acting general director of Russian State Library, attend an event marking the signing of an agreement between the state libraries of Israel and Russia, whereby one of the most treasured collections of ancient Hebrew manuscripts and books will be digitized and available for public view online, at the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel has long sought the transfer to its national library of the 14,000-item Guenzburg collection in the Russian State Library in Moscow, and the digitization compromise effectively shelves a century-old ownership dispute.

The collection includes medieval books, rare works of Jewish ritual law and mysticism, prayer books and biblical commentaries amassed by three generations of the Russian-Jewish Guenzburg family.

It was purchased by Zionist activists in 1917 for shipment to Jerusalem that was delayed by fighting during World War One and was ultimately seized by Soviet authorities after the Russian Revolution.

Under what the National Library of Israel described in a statement as "an historic agreement" with the Russian State Library, thousands of "new high quality images" of the ancient Hebrew texts will be integrated into the Israeli institution's online Ktiv manuscript site. (here)

Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

