July 3, 2018 / 5:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel's Netanyahu to meet Putin in Moscow next week: Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week, Netanyahu’s office said in a brief statement. The meeting is set for Wednesday, July 11.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2018. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Netanyahu and Putin meet periodically and discuss regional issues, particularly concerning mutual interests in the civil war in Syria and to avoid accidental clashes between Israeli and Russian forces that both operate in Syria. The two leaders last met in Moscow in May.

Writing by Ori Lewis, Editing by William Maclean

