Israel showed Russia proof Syria was responsible for downing plane: official

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel provided Moscow with proof it was not responsible for the downing of a Russian plane in Syria, an Israeli military official said on Friday.

Fifteen Russian crew were killed when the IL-20 surveillance plane crashed near Latakia in northern Syria on Monday. Russia has said Syria shot the plane down shortly after Israeli jets hit a target in the area.

An Israeli delegation including its air force chief and other officers traveled to Moscow to brief about the incident.

“We proved how the Syrian reckless anti-air fire was the direct cause of hitting the Russian aircraft,” said the military official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity. “They fired quite recklessly and irresponsibly and unprofessionally into the air long after our planes were no longer there.”