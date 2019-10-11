World News
October 11, 2019 / 2:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Israel condemns 'disproportionate' Russian jail term for U.S.-Israeli

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel condemned a Russian court’s sentencing on Friday of a U.S.-Israeli woman to seven and a half years’ imprisonment for a drug offence as “heavy” and “disproportionate”, saying Moscow had ignored its appeals to handle the case differently.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Naama Issachar had no criminal record when she was detained while in transit in a Moscow airport en route to Israel. Russia’s treatment of her was not “appropriate to the circumstances of her arrest”, it said.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below