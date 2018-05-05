FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 5, 2018 / 5:29 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu to meet Russia's Putin on Wednesday: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Moscow to discuss regional issues, the Israeli Prime Minister said in a statement on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a meeting at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Centre in Moscow, Russia January 29, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Israel has been lobbying world powers to “fix or nix” a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran as a May 12 deadline set by President Trump approaches. Israel is also concerned Iran is establishing a military presence in Syria and has struck against Iranian targets there.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; editing by John Stonestreet

